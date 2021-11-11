Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Globant were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Barclays PLC increased its position in Globant by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Globant by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,288,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $331.02 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

