Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Maximus has raised its dividend payment by 522.2% over the last three years. Maximus has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maximus to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Maximus alerts:

NYSE:MMS opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.34. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $67.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $1,604,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Maximus worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.