McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $219.64 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.88 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,913 shares of company stock worth $9,024,783. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.