MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%.

MEIP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 465,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,260. The stock has a market cap of $356.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.44. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MEI Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.75% of MEI Pharma worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rowe boosted their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.