Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,208,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $211.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $184.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.