Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.13% of Arko worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Arko by 2,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 50,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arko by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Arko by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 32.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARKO opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

