Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after buying an additional 2,817,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 261.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,631,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,683 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.49 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

