Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of MRD stock traded down C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$14.34. 4,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.18 million and a PE ratio of 210.88. Melcor Developments has a twelve month low of C$6.75 and a twelve month high of C$15.34.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

