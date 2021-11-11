Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLSPF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Melrose Industries stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,228. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

