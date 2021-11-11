Menlo Advisors LLC Acquires 38,850 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,792 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,751. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

