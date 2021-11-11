Menlo Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 2.9% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

CVS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

