Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MCMJ opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Get Merida Merger Corp. I alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.