Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 257,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 million, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

