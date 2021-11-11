Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.
Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 261,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
