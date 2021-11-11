Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 261,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

