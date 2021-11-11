Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) Insider Andrew Tunks Purchases 7,500,000 Shares

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) insider Andrew Tunks purchased 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,500.00 ($101,785.71).

Meteoric Resources Company Profile

Meteoric Resources NL explores for mineral tenements in Brazil, Canada, Western Australia, and Northern Territory. It explores for gold, cobalt, diamond, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Palm Springs Gold Project, which covers approximately an area of 12,000 Ha located in the in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia; and Juruena and Novo Astro Gold Projects located in Brazil.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Meteoric Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meteoric Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.