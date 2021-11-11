Meter Governance Trading Up 17% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.06 or 0.00013928 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003152 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000069 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

