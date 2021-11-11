MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $67,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.47. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

