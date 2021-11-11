MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Visteon by 231.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 88.7% during the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Visteon by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Visteon by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $3,498,000.

VC opened at $119.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

