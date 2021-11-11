MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,368,000 after purchasing an additional 249,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,533,000 after purchasing an additional 130,980 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 876,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $75.46 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

