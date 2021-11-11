MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 798 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,262 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCBI opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

