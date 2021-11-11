MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 9,765 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

