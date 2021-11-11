MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 66.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $430,340.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total value of $1,094,823.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $8,503,676. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $323.00 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $325.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.