MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,093 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 44,988 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.74. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

