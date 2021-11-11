MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.99

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 41.26%. Equities research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 516.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 173,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

