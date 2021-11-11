Metronome Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $121,951.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $76.02 million and approximately $121,951.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $6.20 or 0.00009470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00073942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00073441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00096862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,720.04 or 0.07213886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,035.38 or 0.99396907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00040374 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,554,380 coins and its circulating supply is 12,268,006 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

