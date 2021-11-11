Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 11,547 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 115,470.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $125.11 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.41.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.