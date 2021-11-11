Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 19,402 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 102,115.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,182,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,612,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 136.59 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

