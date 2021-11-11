Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 105,431.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,345 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,804 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,400,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 325,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M opened at $29.82 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.