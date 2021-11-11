Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 19,084 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 106,022.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SXT opened at $99.46 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

