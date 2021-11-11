Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 121,837.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,362 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in Tapestry by 96.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,163 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $3,263,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $565,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $6,870,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

