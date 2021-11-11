Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 187,025.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

