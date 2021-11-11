Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $33.350-$33.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $32.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $10.000-$10.050 EPS.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,544.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,481.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,425.78. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,011. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

