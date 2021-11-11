MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) is NFC Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

NFC Investments LLC lowered its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment makes up about 9.0% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned about 0.76% of MGIC Investment worth $35,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in MGIC Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in MGIC Investment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 250,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 19,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

