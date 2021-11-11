Michael Edmund Evans Sells 2,229 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

