Michael J. Sophie Sells 17,388 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $261,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

