Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $12,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

NASDAQ USIO opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 million, a P/E ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

