Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $19,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 16.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 66.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:BTI opened at $34.95 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

