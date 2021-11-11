Millennium Management LLC Has $18.86 Million Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042,148 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $18,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ HERAU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.