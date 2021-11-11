Millennium Management LLC Purchases 562,163 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,029,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of MFA Financial worth $18,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in MFA Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,874,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 473,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,391,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 625,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,608,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.66. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

