Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 122,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $4,280,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 122,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNR. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.86.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $154.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average is $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 0.53.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

