Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches Market Cap of $20.04 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $20.04 million and $40,405.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $58.22 or 0.00089665 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00073497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00073679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00097230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,704.04 or 0.07244862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,146.84 or 1.00335078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 344,206 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

