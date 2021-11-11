MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Purchases £198.24 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson purchased 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 826 ($10.79) per share, with a total value of £198.24 ($259.00).

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 800 ($10.45) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £466.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 803.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 834.50. MJ Gleeson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 622 ($8.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.89).

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.