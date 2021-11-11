MKM Partners Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $26.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.13.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,140,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.