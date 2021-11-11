Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.56. 402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,852. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.