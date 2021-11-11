Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Announces Earnings Results

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.73. 11,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,497. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNTV. Jefferies Financial Group cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,841. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,213,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

