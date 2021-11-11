monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $400.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Shares of MNDY opened at $350.82 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.07.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $121,245,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

