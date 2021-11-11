Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 7,813 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20.

On Thursday, August 12th, Michael Hsing sold 6,373 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $2,913,098.30.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $537.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.81, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $502.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.77. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $296.21 and a one year high of $556.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.