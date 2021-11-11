Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 1,460 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $800,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23.

On Friday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $433,305.60.

On Monday, September 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03.

On Friday, August 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.24, for a total transaction of $890,148.28.

On Thursday, August 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $630,340.90.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $537.60 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.21 and a 52 week high of $556.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $502.12 and its 200-day moving average is $427.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after buying an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after buying an additional 409,414 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $164,038,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

