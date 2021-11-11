Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys 732 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 543,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $127,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.56. The stock had a trading volume of 211,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,012. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

