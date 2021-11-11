Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $162.66. The stock had a trading volume of 61,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $224.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.33 and a 200-day moving average of $152.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

